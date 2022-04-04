Ferrari Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for RACE

In trading on Monday, shares of Ferrari NV (Symbol: RACE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $226.99, changing hands as high as $231.42 per share. Ferrari NV shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RACE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RACE's low point in its 52 week range is $178.87 per share, with $278.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $231.36.

