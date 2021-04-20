Ferrari appoints Top Gear's Charlie Turner as chief content officer

Commodities
Luxury carmaker Ferrari has appointed BBC's Top Gear Editorial Director Charlie Turner for the newly created position of chief content officer, it said on Tuesday.

The appointment comes as the supercar maker and Formula One team seeks to strengthen its brand's growth potential through new luxury products such as apparel and accessory collections, as well as entertainment offers and exclusive customer services.

Turner will take up the position this summer to lead Ferrari's push to become "a world-class producer of high-quality multimedia content across all platforms", the Italian company said.

He will lead development of Ferrari's commercial content relationships with leading global media organisations as well as digital and social media platforms, it added.

