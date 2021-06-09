Ferrari Appoints STMicroelectronics' Benedetto Vigna As CEO, Effective Sept. 1

(RTTNews) - Italian luxury sports car manufacturer Ferrari N.V. (RACE) announced Wednesday the appointment of Benedetto Vigna as its Chief Executive Officer.

Vigna will join Ferrari on September 1 from STMicroelectronics (STM), where he is currently President of its Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, ST's largest and most profitable operating business in 2020. He is also a Member of the ST Group's Executive Committee.

Vigna, 52, holds over 26 years of experience in the semiconductor industry. He joined ST in 1995, and founded the company's MEMS activities.

John Elkann, Chairman of Ferrari said, "His deep understanding of the technologies driving much of the change in our industry, and his proven innovation, business-building and leadership skills, will further strengthen Ferrari and its unique story of passion and performance, in the exciting era ahead."

