Ferrari appoints STM exec Benedetto Vigna as new CEO

MILAN, June 9 (Reuters) - Ferrari RACE.MI has appointed Benedetto Vigna as its new chief executive, it said on Wednesday, as the Italian luxury carmaker fills a six-month vacancy at its top job.

Vigna, currently an executive at STMicrolectronics STM.BN, replaces former CEO Louis Camilleri who retired in December citing personal reasons, after being in the role for nearly two and a half years.

Vigna will start at Ferrari on Sept. 1, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Valentina Za)

