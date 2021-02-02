Ferrari annual profit falls 10%, no word on new CEO

By Giulio Piovaccari and Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari RACE.MI said on Tuesday it was targeting a modest increase in core profit this year and gave no indication of who would take over as its new boss from Chief Executive Louis Camilleri, who stepped down in December.

Ferrari - now led on an interim basis by Chairman John Elkann, the scion of the Agnelli family which controls the carmaker through its holding company EXOR EXOR.MI - did not provide any details about the search for a new CEO.

"The Ferrari Board of Directors would manage the ongoing process of identifying Louis Camilleri's successor," it said in a statement.

Sources have previously said the process will take "the appropriate time".

The 'Cavallino Rampante'- or 'Prancing Horse' - said its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) would come in between 1.45 billion euros ($1.7 billion) and 1.50 billion euros this year, after falling 10% to 1.14 billion euros in 2020.

Analysts at Citi said while Ferrari posted a good a set of results in the fourth quarter of last year, as expected, the year ahead was more problematic.

"Guidance was somewhat disappointing, in our view," they said, including the forecast for a 350 million euro free cash flow compared to a 675 million euro cash generation in 2019.

In November, at third-quarter results, then CEO Camilleri said Ferrari was set to enter 2021 with a very strong order book, adding "we should have a pretty strong year".

Car shipments fell back below 10,000 units last year as the group recovered from a seven-week production suspension in early 2020 triggered by the coronavirus health crisis.

But Ferrari said production in the second half of the year was in line with plans.

Milan-listed Ferrari shares erased early gains after results were published and were down 1.4% by 1320 GMT.

($1 = 0.8315 euros)

