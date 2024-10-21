Ferrari Advances Strategic Share Buyback Program

News & Insights

Ferrari (IT:RACE) has released an update.

Ferrari has announced the continuation of its share buyback program, purchasing 17,600 shares on Euronext Milan from October 14 to October 18, 2024, as part of a broader strategy to repurchase up to 2 billion Euros worth of shares by 2026. This effort is part of Ferrari’s ongoing initiative to enhance shareholder value, with a total of 3,819,485 treasury shares repurchased since the program’s inception.

