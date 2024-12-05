Ferrari Advances Share Buyback Strategy to Boost Value

Ferrari (IT:RACE) has released an update.

Ferrari has completed the fifth tranche of its ambitious multi-year share buyback program, purchasing shares worth nearly €250 million as part of a planned €2 billion buyback by 2026. The luxury automaker is set to initiate the sixth tranche, amounting to €150 million, demonstrating its commitment to enhancing shareholder value and confidence in its financial stability. This strategic move is expected to bolster its stock performance in the competitive luxury car market.

