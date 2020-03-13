Ferrari Adopts Additional Safety Measures For Its Employees - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ferrari (RACE) stated that the company has activated more rigorous preventive measures to ensure the highest standards of health procedures for its employees. The company's announcement follows the decree on COVID-19 issued by the Italian Government. The workforce present in Maranello and Modena has been reduced to a minimum, while remaining personnel is working remotely, the company noted.

Ferrari said it will continue to assess the appropriate balance between the wellbeing of employees with the needs of both partners and clients. Ferrari stated that, as of yet, the company has not confronted issues that would materially affect its manufacturing plans.

