Ferragni says lots of investor interest in her fashion brand -paper

MILAN, May 12 (Reuters) - Chiara Ferragni has received various expressions of interest from potential investors in her brand, the Italian Instagram star said in an interview with the fashion segment of Milano Finanza published on Thursday.

Ferragni, 35 and Italy's top fashion influencer with 27 million followers on Instagram, in January mandated BNP Paribas to find an investor to help expand her fashion brand internationally.

"We've received many expressions of interest but we are still in the exploratory phase with several potential partners," Ferragni told the newspaper.

Ferragni became popular with the launch of her fashion blog theblondesalad.com in 2009. She later launched her namesake brand, which includes clothing, shoes and makeup.

Asked about a possible listing for the brand, Ferragni added it could be an option in the future.

"It is definitely a goal for the brand although not in the short term because I want to grow this brand before doing other operations," she said. "It is definitely a long-term goal."

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Jason Neely)

