Ferragamo sales decline slightly in Q1 dragged by US

MILAN, April 20 (Reuters) - Sales at Italian luxury group Salvatore Ferragamo SFER.MI declined by 6.5% at constant exchange rates in the first quarter hit by a slowdown in the U.S. market, the company said on Thursday.

Revenues totalled 278 million euros ($304.99 million), broadly in line with analyst expectations of 280 million euros, according to a Refinitiv consensus.

At the end of February, the first products designed by the new creative director, Maximilian Davis, arrived in the group's stores.

However, they have "not yet contributed meaningfully to the sales performance", Chief Executive Marco Gobbetti said in a statement, adding he was confident that the group would reach its "mid-term ambition".

($1 = 0.9115 euros)

(Claudia Cristoferi, editing Federico Maccioni)

((Claudia.Cristoferi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3480848422;))

