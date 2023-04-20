US Markets

Ferragamo sales decline slightly in Q1 dragged by US

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

April 20, 2023 — 12:12 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

MILAN, April 20 (Reuters) - Sales at Italian luxury group Salvatore Ferragamo SFER.MI declined by 6.5% at constant exchange rates in the first quarter hit by a slowdown in the U.S. market, the company said on Thursday.

Revenues totalled 278 million euros ($304.99 million), broadly in line with analyst expectations of 280 million euros, according to a Refinitiv consensus.

At the end of February, the first products designed by the new creative director, Maximilian Davis, arrived in the group's stores.

However, they have "not yet contributed meaningfully to the sales performance", Chief Executive Marco Gobbetti said in a statement, adding he was confident that the group would reach its "mid-term ambition".

($1 = 0.9115 euros)

(Claudia Cristoferi, editing Federico Maccioni)

((Claudia.Cristoferi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3480848422;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.