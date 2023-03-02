Commodities

Ferragamo posts smaller than expected operating profit drop

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

March 02, 2023 — 12:19 pm EST

Written by Elisa Anzolin for Reuters ->

MILAN, March 2 (Reuters) - Italian luxury goods group Salvatore Ferragamo SFER.MI on Thursday reported a smaller-than-expected 10.8% drop in operating profit for 2022, as it shouldered higher costs in a push to relaunch the Florentine brand.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at 128 million euros ($136 million), after rising marketing and communication expenditure drove operating costs up 21.3% year-on-year.

Ferragamo proposed to pay a dividend of 0.28 euros per share down from 0.34 euros a year ago.

($1 = 0.9443 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; Editing by Valentina Za)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.