Ferragamo partners with Farfetch to boost online presence

MILAN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Italian fashion house Salvatore Ferragamo SFER.MI on Thursday said it had struck a partnership with online luxury shopping retailer Farfetch FTCH.N to expand its digital presence targeting younger shoppers.

Ferragamo said it would use Farfetch's platform for its ecommerce and look to engage with a global Millennial and Gen Z luxury audience.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing Federico Maccioni)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.