Ferragamo offers 760 employees shopping vouchers to cope with inflation

MILAN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Italian luxury goods group Salvatore Ferragamo SFER.MI said on Monday it will offer part of its employees 1,000 euros ($1,055) each in shopping vouchers to help them cope with inflation.

"The welfare initiative is aimed at about 760 employees in the income brackets most exposed to the general price increase," Ferragamo said in a statement.

Ferragamo has currently 3,800 employees worldwide according to its website.

($1 = 0.9475 euros)

