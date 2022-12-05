Commodities

Ferragamo offers 760 employees shopping vouchers to cope with inflation

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

December 05, 2022 — 07:00 am EST

Written by Elisa Anzolin for Reuters ->

MILAN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Italian luxury goods group Salvatore Ferragamo SFER.MI said on Monday it will offer part of its employees 1,000 euros ($1,055) each in shopping vouchers to help them cope with inflation.

"The welfare initiative is aimed at about 760 employees in the income brackets most exposed to the general price increase," Ferragamo said in a statement.

Ferragamo has currently 3,800 employees worldwide according to its website.

($1 = 0.9475 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

