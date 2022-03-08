Ferragamo beats forecasts with 2021 profit, won't give guidance for this year

Adds background

MILAN, March 8 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Salvatore Ferragamo SFER.MI swung back to an operating profit last year, beating analysts expectations, but said the war in Ukraine and the resilience of the pandemic in some areas meant it could not give an outlook for this year.

Earnings before interests and taxes (EBIT) came in at 143 million euros ($155.6 million) after a COVID-19-driven loss in 2020.

That was above a 112 million euros operating profit expected on average by analysts, according to a Refinitiv consensus, and will provide a boost to the new chief executive, Marco Gobbetti as he seeks to revitalise the brand.

The leather goods maker reported in January a rise in sales of more than 30% for last year, though revenues were still far below pre-pandemic levels, underperforming most other luxury groups which have largely exceeded 2019 results.

The pandemic hit Ferragamo, particularly exposed to traveller spending, just as the family-owned firm strived to rejuvenate a brand famous for the shoes worn by Hollywood stars such as Audrey Hepburn.

Gobbetti joined the Florentine group in January after 4-1/2 years at the helm of British label Burberry BRBY.L.

Ferragamo said in a statement that it "does not deem appropriate to provide guidance for the current year" due to the fact that the pandemic is still present in certain areas and the geopolitical implications of the conflict in Ukraine.

($1 = 0.9189 euros)

