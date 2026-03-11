Fernbridge Doubles Down on Tetra Tech Stock, Adds 2.05 Million Shares, According to Latest SEC Filing

Key Points

Fernbridge increased its Tetra Tech stake by 2,051,175 shares; estimated trade size is $69.37 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Quarter-end position value rose by $68.96 million, a change reflecting both trading and share price movement.

This activity represented a 3.41% change in the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade, Fernbridge held 3,066,841 shares valued at $102.86 million.

The Tetra Tech position now accounts for 5.05% of Fernbridge’s U.S. equity portfolio, making it the fifth-largest position by AUM

On February 17, 2026, Fernbridge Capital Management LP disclosed a significant buy of 2,051,175 shares in Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK), with an estimated transaction value of $69.37 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What Happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its holding in Tetra Tech by 2,051,175 shares during the quarter. The estimated value of this share purchase was $69.37 million, calculated using the average closing price for the period. As a result, the fund’s quarter-end position value in Tetra Tech rose by $68.96 million, reflecting both the acquisition and price appreciation.

What Else to Know

Fernbridge’s Tetra Tech buy brings the position to 5.05% of 13F assets as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:CRM: $466.00 million (22.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ:WDAY: $302.01 million (14.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ:AMZN: $221.83 million (10.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ:PTC: $213.49 million (10.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ:TTEK: $102.86 million (5.1% of AUM)

As of March 10, 2026, shares were priced at $33.87, up 12.8% over the past year.

Company Overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $8.83 billion Revenue (TTM) $5.23 billion Net income (TTM) $352.39 million Price (as of market close 3/11/26) $33.87

Company Snapshot

Provides consulting and engineering services, including data analysis, engineering design, project management, and climate change consulting for government and commercial clients.

Serves federal, state, and local governments, international development agencies, utilities, and companies in the natural resources and energy sectors.

Operates a diversified business model focused on project-based contracts and long-term service agreements in infrastructure, environmental, and resource management sectors.

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, with a global workforce of approximately 30,000 employees. The company leverages technical expertise and a diversified client base to deliver solutions in water, environment, infrastructure, resource management, and energy. Its focus on specialized, knowledge-driven offerings positions it competitively within the engineering and consulting industry.

What This Transaction Means for Investors

Fernbridge Capital Management, a California-based hedge fund, recently disclosed a purchase of more than 2 million shares of Tetra Tech stock during the fourth quarter (the three months ending on Dec. 31, 2025). Here are some key takeaways for everyday investors.

First, Tetra Tech provides consulting and engineering services, with many of its clients in the government sector. This includes the U.S. Federal government (e.g., Department of Defense, Department of Energy, and Environmental Protection Agency), state and local governments, and international organizations. In particular, the company tends to focus on infrastructure, environmental, and water-related projects.

As for the stock’s performance, shares have generated a positive return over the last few years but nothing eye-popping. Tetra Tech stock is up 27% over the last three years, having generated a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. That’s well below the S&P 500, which has advanced by 83% over the same period, with a CAGR of 22.3%.

