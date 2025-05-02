Fermium Research Upgrades PPG Industries (WBAG:PPG)

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2025, Fermium Research upgraded their outlook for PPG Industries (WBAG:PPG) from Hold to Buy.

There are 1,891 funds or institutions reporting positions in PPG Industries. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPG is 0.21%, an increase of 4.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.72% to 239,258K shares.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,567K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,977K shares , representing an increase of 15.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPG by 10.99% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,273K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,560K shares , representing an increase of 6.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPG by 5.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,270K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,391K shares , representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPG by 12.59% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,280K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,110K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPG by 12.32% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,546K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,453K shares , representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPG by 12.16% over the last quarter.

