Fermium Research Upgrades LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (BIT:1LYB)

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, Fermium Research upgraded their outlook for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (BIT:1LYB) from Hold to Buy.

There are 1,780 funds or institutions reporting positions in LyondellBasell Industries N.V.. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 1.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1LYB is 0.21%, an increase of 12.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 280,295K shares.

Dodge & Cox holds 16,966K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,114K shares , representing an increase of 5.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1LYB by 16.09% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 11,197K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,501K shares , representing an increase of 6.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1LYB by 14.39% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 8,582K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,024K shares , representing an increase of 6.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1LYB by 19.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,153K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,261K shares , representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1LYB by 24.68% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,032K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,811K shares , representing an increase of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1LYB by 24.35% over the last quarter.

