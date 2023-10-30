Fermium Research Maintains Olin (OLN) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, Fermium Research maintained coverage of Olin (NYSE:OLN) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.07% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Olin is 63.75. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 50.07% from its latest reported closing price of 42.48.

The projected annual revenue for Olin is 8,711MM, an increase of 21.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 934 funds or institutions reporting positions in Olin. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 3.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OLN is 0.28%, a decrease of 5.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.75% to 133,770K shares. The put/call ratio of OLN is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 5,429K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,400K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLN by 10.38% over the last quarter.

Yacktman Asset Management holds 4,316K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,101K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,078K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLN by 14.08% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,647K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,796K shares, representing a decrease of 4.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLN by 14.78% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,559K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company.

Olin Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Olin Corporation is a leading vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition. The chemical products produced include chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach and hydrochloric acid. Winchester's principal manufacturing facilities produce and distribute sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges.

