Fermium Research Downgrades Univar (UNVR)

On March 20, 2023, Fermium Research downgraded their outlook for Univar (NYSE:UNVR) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.29% Upside

As of March 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Univar is $38.19. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 10.29% from its latest reported closing price of $34.63.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Univar is $11,018MM, a decrease of 3.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.08.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 8,249K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,074K shares, representing an increase of 26.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNVR by 72.83% over the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 8,077K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 7,229K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,533K shares, representing an increase of 23.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNVR by 61.51% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,039K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,874K shares, representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNVR by 26.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,954K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,935K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNVR by 29.65% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 750 funds or institutions reporting positions in Univar. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 4.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNVR is 0.34%, an increase of 11.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.33% to 186,286K shares. The put/call ratio of UNVR is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

Univar Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools the company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and grow together.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.