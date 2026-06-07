Fermi's Chief Nuclear Officer Sold Nearly 160,000 Company Shares for $1 Million. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

Mesut Uzman sold 158,541 shares for a total of ~$1.0 million on June 3, 2026, at a weighted average price of around $6.31 per share.

Shares were sold from both direct accounts and indirect holdings attributed to Uzman’s spouse, with no derivative securities involved in this filing.

After the sale, Uzman retains 1,341,459 common shares (670,968 direct, 670,491 indirect).

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Mesut Uzman, Chief Nuclear Construction Officer of Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI), disclosed the sale of 158,541 shares across direct and indirect accounts on June 3, 2026, for a transaction value of approximately $1.0 million according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 158,541 Shares sold (direct) 79,032 Shares sold (indirect) 79,509 Transaction value $1.0 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 670,968 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 670,491 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$4.2 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average reported price ($6.31).

Key questions

How does this sale impact Uzman’s total exposure to Fermi Inc.?

After the transaction, Uzman maintains 670,968 common shares directly and 670,491 common shares indirectly.

After the transaction, Uzman maintains 670,968 common shares directly and 670,491 common shares indirectly. What portion of Uzman’s aggregate holdings was sold, and how does this compare to direct and indirect ownership buckets?

The sale involved 10.57% of total pre-transaction holdings, split nearly evenly between direct and indirect accounts, reflecting a balanced approach to liquidity without disproportionate impact on either ownership type.

The sale involved 10.57% of total pre-transaction holdings, split nearly evenly between direct and indirect accounts, reflecting a balanced approach to liquidity without disproportionate impact on either ownership type. Were any derivative securities or options exercised or transacted as part of this filing?

This transaction involved only sales of common stock from direct and indirect holdings; there were no derivative securities or option exercises disclosed in this Form 4.

This transaction involved only sales of common stock from direct and indirect holdings; there were no derivative securities or option exercises disclosed in this Form 4. Does this transaction represent a change in selling cadence or a response to reduced available shares?

As Uzman’s first open-market sale and given a remaining holdings ratio of 0.447, the transaction’s scale is explained by available share capacity rather than a change in trading pattern.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 6/3/26) $6.09 Market capitalization $3.69 billion Net income (TTM) ($718.38 million)

Company snapshot

Fermi develops energy infrastructure and data center campuses designed to support artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure growth.

It operates as a regulated electric utility, focusing on building and managing large-scale infrastructure assets.

The company serves enterprise customers seeking scalable, reliable energy and compute solutions for next-generation AI workloads.

Fermi Inc. develops energy and data center infrastructure to support the needs of to-be-built AI infrastructure, and operates as a regulated electric utility.

What this transaction means for investors

The June 3 sale of Fermi stock by Mesut Uzman comes at a time when shares had plunged, having reached a 52-week low of $4.47 on April 9. This is a huge drop from the $21 per share price announced for its IPO in the fall of 2025.

Consequently, Uzman’s sale can appear worrisome to investors, especially in light of the chaos Fermi is experiencing with the ouster of its CEO Toby Neugebauer and his calls to sell the company. However, Uzman’s transaction was executed to cover tax obligations related to the vesting of company shares.

In addition, his remaining holdings include 500,000 shares of restricted stock units that have yet to vest, meaning he cannot sell these at this time. Given these factors, Uzman’s disposition is not a cause for investor concern.

The larger issue is whether the Rick Perry-founded Fermi can begin to produce revenue. It exited the first quarter with a net loss of $188.7 million. It is still constructing its first AI-focused energy facility, although the company states the project is progressing on schedule.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.