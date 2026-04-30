Markets
FRMI

Fermi Inc. Names Rob Masson II Interim CFO

April 30, 2026 — 05:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Fermi Inc., d/b/a Fermi America (FRMI, FRMI.L), a developer of next-generation private electric grids, announced Thursday the appointment of Rob Masson II as Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Masson, with over two decades of financial leadership and capital strategy experience, most recently served as CFO of Noble Supply & Logistics LLC.

Previously, he served with Latham Group, Inc., Hypertherm, Inc., Flowserve Corp., as well as Raytheon Technologies.

Masson currently serves on the Boards of Directors of Intuitive Machines, Inc., and Tech-Etch, Inc.

Chairman Marius Haas said the appointment marks a "notable next step" as Fermi evolves from a startup to a scaled enterprise and implements enhanced governance to support Project Matador's success.

In pre market activity on the Nasdaq, shares of Fermi were losing 0.47 percent, trading at $5.01, after closing Wednesday's regular trading 4.82 percent lower.

On the LSE, shares of Fermi were gaining 0.40 percent, trading at $5.07.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FRMI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.