Fermi CFO Sells 774,000 Shares as Headwinds Persist

Key Points

774,090 shares were sold for a transaction value of approximately $3.67 million across two days at a weighted average price around $4.74 per share.

All shares sold were disposed from direct ownership; 7,650,000 shares remain held indirectly via Gracious Endurance Trust and Steadfast Endurance Trust.

This is Lynn's only reported open-market sale in the past year.

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Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI), a developer of energy and data center infrastructure for AI, reported an insider sale amid ongoing sector expansion.

Hamilton Charles Lynn, Chief Site Development Officer at Fermi, reported the sale of 774,090 shares in multiple open-market transactions on April 8 and April 9, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 774,090 Transaction value $3.67 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 5,525,910 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 7,650,000 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$26.64 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($4.74); post-transaction value based on April 9, 2026, market close ($4.82).

Key questions

How does this sale affect Hamilton Charles Lynn's overall ownership in Fermi?

Following the sale, Lynn retains 5,525,910 shares directly and 7,650,000 shares indirectly, maintaining a substantial economic interest in the company with total beneficial ownership of approximately 13.18 million shares.

Following the sale, Lynn retains 5,525,910 shares directly and 7,650,000 shares indirectly, maintaining a substantial economic interest in the company with total beneficial ownership of approximately 13.18 million shares. What percentage of Lynn’s direct and total holdings was impacted by this transaction?

The sale represented 5.55% of his total holdings at the time, indicating a greater proportional impact on his direct ownership.

The sale represented 5.55% of his total holdings at the time, indicating a greater proportional impact on his direct ownership. Were any derivative securities, gifts, or withholdings involved?

No derivative securities, gifts, or withheld shares were involved; all shares sold were from direct, non-derivative holdings.

No derivative securities, gifts, or withheld shares were involved; all shares sold were from direct, non-derivative holdings. Does this transaction signal a change in trading cadence or strategic intent?

This is Lynn’s only open-market sale in the past year, and given the absence of a historical selling trend, the transaction is consistent with routine liquidity management rather than an escalation or change in disposition cadence.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close April 9, 2026) $4.74 Market capitalization $3.61 billion Net income (TTM) -$486.38 million Dividend yield 0.00%

Company snapshot

Develops energy infrastructure and data center campuses to support the growing needs of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing sectors.

Engages in the development of energy and data center infrastructure in the regulated electric utility sector.

Intends to support companies requiring infrastructure for AI and data center development.

Fermi is focused on building large-scale, regulated electric and data center infrastructure to meet the demands of next-generation artificial intelligence and cloud computing. The company leverages its expertise in energy development to provide integrated solutions for enterprise customers seeking secure, reliable, and high-capacity facilities. Fermi's strategy centers on capturing growth opportunities at the intersection of energy and digital infrastructure, positioning itself as a key enabler for AI-driven industries.

What this transaction means for investors

As CFO of Fermi, Hamilton Charles Lynn owns shares of that company both directly and indirectly through two trusts. In this case, the sale appears to be a routine transaction to cover withholding taxes. He still owns a large block of shares.

Fermi focuses on building power and data center infrastructure to support the rapid growth of artificial intelligence. While demand for such infrastructure is expected to increase, projects of this scale can face regulatory hurdles and local opposition.

Fermi went public on Oct. 1, 2025, structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and shares have fallen sharply since then. It’s been in the news recently for its ambitious Matador project in Amarillo, Texas, which aims to create an energy and data center campus to generate up to 17 gigawatts of power, making it the world’s largest to date.

Fermi has faced recent challenges, such as the termination of a prospective tenant agreement and ongoing legal issues. Not everyone is bearish, though. It has recently secured additional financing and permits, and at least one analyst remains optimistic about its long-term prospects.

Investors may want to weigh their optimism around the growth of data centers with the risk inherent in early-stage development.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.