FERMENTALG (EPA:FALG) Price Target Decreased by 8.42% to 2.96

The average one-year price target for FERMENTALG (EPA:FALG) has been revised to 2.96 / share. This is an decrease of 8.42% from the prior estimate of 3.23 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.83 to a high of 3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 173.38% from the latest reported closing price of 1.08 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 68.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FALG by 71.51% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSI - Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in FERMENTALG. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FALG is 0.00%, a decrease of 5.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.81% to 4K shares.

