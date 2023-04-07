Stocks

FERMENTALG (EPA:FALG) Price Target Decreased by 8.42% to 2.96

April 07, 2023 — 05:05 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for FERMENTALG (EPA:FALG) has been revised to 2.96 / share. This is an decrease of 8.42% from the prior estimate of 3.23 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.83 to a high of 3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 173.38% from the latest reported closing price of 1.08 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FR:FALG / FERMENTALG Shares Held by Institutions

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 68.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FALG by 71.51% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSI - Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in FERMENTALG. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FALG is 0.00%, a decrease of 5.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.81% to 4K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.