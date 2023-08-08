FERMENTALG (EPA:FALG) Price Target Decreased by 18.18% to 1.84

The average one-year price target for FERMENTALG (EPA:FALG) has been revised to 1.84 / share. This is an decrease of 18.18% from the prior estimate of 2.24 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.81 to a high of 2.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 189.13% from the latest reported closing price of 0.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in FERMENTALG. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FALG is 0.00%, a decrease of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 4K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 68.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FALG by 71.51% over the last quarter.

DFSI - Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.