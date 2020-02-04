Ferguson To Buy Back Up To $500 Mln Shares; Explores U.S. Listing Options

(RTTNews) - Ferguson PLC (FERG.L, FERGY, WOSCF), a specialist distributor of plumbing and heating products, said Tuesday that it intends to buy back up to $500 million of its shares over the next 12 months.

The company also said it is starting further consultations with institutional shareholders on two potential listing structures for the company to facilitate greater participation by North American domestic investors in Ferguson.

Following the Wolseley UK demerger in 2020, Ferguson said its Group CEO and operational management team will be based in North America, and the entirety of the company's revenues and profits will be generated there.

While the company's board believes the U.S. is the natural long-term listing location for Ferguson, it also recognizes the importance of acting in the interests of shareholders as a whole, many of whom have mandates that may restrict continued long-term ownership.

Under the first option for a listing structure, Ferguson will seek shareholder approval for an additional listing of ordinary shares in the U.S. The company will seek an additional listing of its shares on a major U.S. stock exchange, while maintaining its existing premium listing on the London Stock Exchange.

Ferguson said it does not expect this option is not expected to lead to any change in the company's existing membership of the FTSE 100 index, though it would not achieve inclusion in a U.S. index.

Under the second option, Ferguson will seek shareholder approval for a primary listing in the U.S. While the company would become eligible for inclusion in major stock indices in the U.S., it will need to change its premium listing in London to a standard listing. Consequently, Ferguson would no longer be eligible for inclusion in the FTSE 100 index.

Commenting on the proposals, Geoff Drabble, Ferguson's Chairman said, "The Board believes that Ferguson's natural long-term listing location is the USA but it is mindful that this is a complex issue for many of our existing shareholders. We will now commence a period of further consultation with our major institutional shareholders and will listen carefully to their feedback before setting out any firm proposals in the Spring."

