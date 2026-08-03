Ferguson Rises on S&P 500 Inclusion and FloWorks Growth Strategy

Ferguson Enterprises Inc.’s FERG shares rose 3.5% on Friday, July 31, as investors cheered the company's upcoming inclusion in the S&P 500 Index, a move expected to trigger fresh buying from index funds and exchange-traded funds that track the benchmark. The announcement reinforced confidence in Ferguson's long-term growth prospects and increased its visibility among institutional investors.

Investor sentiment also remained buoyed by Ferguson's recently announced $1.6 billion acquisition of FloWorks, a leading distributor of industrial flow-control products and services. The transaction is expected to add approximately $1 billion in annual revenue while expanding Ferguson's presence in attractive end markets such as data centers, semiconductors, energy and industrial maintenance. Management expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings per share before one-time integration costs and anticipates roughly $45 million in synergies.

The FloWorks acquisition is viewed as a strategic step toward reducing Ferguson's reliance on traditional construction markets by strengthening its higher-margin, less cyclical industrial business. The deal also broadens the company's technical capabilities, geographic reach and recurring maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) revenue base, while increasing its total addressable market to an estimated $400 billion.

With the dual catalysts of S&P 500 inclusion and a transformational acquisition, investors viewed Ferguson as being well-positioned for sustained growth. The stock's 3.5% gain reflected optimism that the combination of increased passive fund demand and an expanded industrial platform could support stronger long-term shareholder value.

Comparison With Peers

FERG, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is part of the Zacks Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Its shares have grown 5.2% year to date compared with a 6.3% advance for the industry. DXP Enterprises, Inc. DXPE and Crane Company CR, two of FERG’s peers from the same industry, have gained 43% and 15.7% in the same period, respectively. While DXPE also carries a Zacks Rank #3, CR has a Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Bottom Line

Investors are optimistic that Ferguson is entering a new phase of growth. The S&P 500 inclusion should boost demand for its shares from passive funds, while the FloWorks acquisition strengthens its industrial business, diversifies revenue streams and adds about $1 billion in annual sales. Together, these developments improve Ferguson's long-term growth outlook and make the stock more attractive to institutional investors.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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