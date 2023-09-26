News & Insights

Ferguson Rises After Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates

September 26, 2023 — 10:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of Ferguson plc (FERG), a distributor of plumbing and heating products, are rising more than 3% Tuesday morning after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

Net income in the fourth quarter slightly increased to $584 million or $2.85 per share from $580 million or $2.72 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $568 million or $2.77 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $2.46 per share.

Net sales were $7.838 billion, 1.7% below last year. The consensus estimate was for $7.6 billion.

FERG is at $156.20 currently. It has traded in the range of $99.16 - $164.00 in the last 1 year.

