Ferguson Reports Improved Income For Q3

(RTTNews) - Plumbing and heating products distributor Ferguson plc (FERG.L) on Tuesday reported net income of $546 million or $2.50 per share in the third quarter, higher than $369 million or 1.65 per share a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization increased to $795 million from $602 million last year.

Net sales for the quarter rose 23.1% to 7.284 billion from $5.916 billion last year.

