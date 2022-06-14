Markets

Ferguson Reports Improved Income For Q3

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Plumbing and heating products distributor Ferguson plc (FERG.L) on Tuesday reported net income of $546 million or $2.50 per share in the third quarter, higher than $369 million or 1.65 per share a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization increased to $795 million from $602 million last year.

Net sales for the quarter rose 23.1% to 7.284 billion from $5.916 billion last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular