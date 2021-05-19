Ferguson Q3 Trading Profit, Revenue Climb; Lifts FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - British plumbing and heating products distributor Ferguson Plc (FERG.L) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter trading profit climbed 65.4 percent to $579 million from last year's $350 million.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 61.2 percent to $603 million from $374 million a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter climbed 24.5 percent to $5.92 billion from last year's $4.75 billion.

The company said the strong revenue growth included 20.1 percent organic growth in the USA, boosted by sequentially increasing sales price inflation and easing prior year revenue comparatives.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, the company raised its outlook citing the better than expected third-quarter results. The company said it expects to continue to outperform strong end markets in the fourth quarter.

The company now expects to generate Group trading profit in FY2021, including the impact of IFRS 16, in the range of $2 billion to $2.10 billion.

Kevin Murphy, Group ChiefExecutive, said, "Looking ahead, we are confident in our strategy and we remain committed to investing in our talented associates, world class supply chain and digital capabilities to better serve our customers."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.