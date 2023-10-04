Ferguson Plc. (FERG) Price Target Increased by 6.62% to 170.56

The average one-year price target for Ferguson Plc. (NYSE:FERG) has been revised to 170.56 / share. This is an increase of 6.62% from the prior estimate of 159.97 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 107.06 to a high of 202.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.30% from the latest reported closing price of 160.45 / share.

Ferguson Plc. Declares $0.75 Dividend

On September 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 6, 2023 will receive the payment on November 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

At the current share price of $160.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.87%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.28%, the lowest has been 0.99%, and the highest has been 4.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.73 (n=230).

The current dividend yield is 0.56 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.44%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 683 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ferguson Plc.. This is an increase of 110 owner(s) or 19.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FERG is 0.63%, a decrease of 18.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.29% to 170,798K shares. The put/call ratio of FERG is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,729K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,054K shares, representing a decrease of 4.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 5.13% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,486K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,612K shares, representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 1,071.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,386K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,426K shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 7.84% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 5,762K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,883K shares, representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 9.06% over the last quarter.

Trian Fund Management holds 5,495K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,864K shares, representing a decrease of 6.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 6.54% over the last quarter.

Ferguson Plc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ferguson plc (formerly Wolseley plc) is a British-American multinational plumbing and heating products distributor with its head office in Wokingham, England. Its brands include Ferguson Enterprises (in the United States).



