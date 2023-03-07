Ferguson Plc Q2 Profit Declines; Organic Revenue Growth At 2.7%

(RTTNews) - Ferguson plc (FERG.L) reported that its second quarter net income declined to $374 million from $436 million, prior year. Reported earnings per share from continuing operations was $1.80 compared to $1.97, a decrease of 8.6%.

Gross margins of 30.2% were 40 basis points lower than last year driven primarily by very strong prior year comparables. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.91 decreased 1.0% with the decrease due to slightly lower adjusted operating profit and higher interest expense, partially offset by the impact of share repurchases.

Net sales were $6.8 billion, up 4.9%. Organic revenue growth was 2.7%, for the quarter.

Net debt at January 31, 2023 was $3.4 billion.

For 2023, the company estimates: net sales of low single digit growth; and adjusted operating margin of 9.3% - 9.9%.

The company declared quarterly dividend of $0.75, implying an annualized increase of 9% over the prior year.

Shares of Ferguson plc are down 2% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

