Ferguson Plc Issues Weekly Report On Share Repurchase - Quick Facts

September 19, 2023 — 07:10 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Ferguson plc (FERG, FERG.L) announced that it purchased a total of 33,775 of its ordinary shares in the period from September 11, 2023, up to and including September 15, 2023, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program. Following the purchase, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 203,964,157. Following the purchase, the number of shares held by the company in treasury will be 28,207,025.

Ferguson is a value-added distributor in North America providing expertise, solutions and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more.

