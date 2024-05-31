News & Insights

Ferguson PLC Insiders Exercise Share Options

May 31, 2024 — 07:17 am EDT

Ferguson PLC (FERG) has released an update.

Ferguson PLC has announced that key management personnel, including the CEO, CFO, Chief Legal Officer, and Senior VP, have exercised share options under the company’s Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021. These transactions involved ordinary shares and took place outside of a trading venue on May 29, 2024, with a reported price of $105.90 per share.

