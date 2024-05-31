Ferguson PLC Insiders Exercise Share Options

Ferguson PLC (FERG) has released an update.

Ferguson PLC has announced that key management personnel, including the CEO, CFO, Chief Legal Officer, and Senior VP, have exercised share options under the company’s Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021. These transactions involved ordinary shares and took place outside of a trading venue on May 29, 2024, with a reported price of $105.90 per share.

For further insights into FERG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.