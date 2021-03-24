Ferguson plc (FERG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 25, 2021

Ferguson plc (FERG) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2.529 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FERG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1320.79% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FERG was $125.2, representing a -1.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $127.04 and a 6.92% increase over the 52 week low of $117.10.

FERG is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). Zacks Investment Research reports FERG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -12.69%, compared to an industry average of 12.2%.

