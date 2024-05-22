Ferguson PLC Expands With Strategic Acquisitions

Ferguson PLC (GB:FERG) has released an update.

Ferguson PLC has announced the completion of four new acquisitions, enhancing their service offerings and geographical presence in North America. These acquisitions, which contribute to an aggregate annualized revenue of approximately $350 million, align with Ferguson’s strategy to support organic growth with culturally compatible companies that bring valuable expertise and customer relationships. Overall, Ferguson has successfully integrated over 50 companies in the past five years, solidifying its position as a leading value-added distributor in various sectors.

