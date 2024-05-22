News & Insights

Stocks

Ferguson PLC Expands With Strategic Acquisitions

May 22, 2024 — 07:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ferguson PLC (GB:FERG) has released an update.

Ferguson PLC has announced the completion of four new acquisitions, enhancing their service offerings and geographical presence in North America. These acquisitions, which contribute to an aggregate annualized revenue of approximately $350 million, align with Ferguson’s strategy to support organic growth with culturally compatible companies that bring valuable expertise and customer relationships. Overall, Ferguson has successfully integrated over 50 companies in the past five years, solidifying its position as a leading value-added distributor in various sectors.

For further insights into GB:FERG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FERG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.