Ferguson PLC Advances Share Buyback Program

Ferguson PLC has announced the acquisition of 100,029 of its own ordinary shares as part of its $3.0 billion share repurchase program, with the intent to hold these shares in treasury. With this latest buyback, the total treasury shares held by the company amount to 30,306,221, leaving 201,864,961 ordinary shares in issue for the market. Shareholders can use this updated share count as a reference for mandatory notifications of interest or changes in company shareholdings.

