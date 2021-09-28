Ferguson FY21 Profit Climbs, Lifts Dividend; Sees Good Growth In New Year

(RTTNews) - British plumbing and heating products distributor Ferguson Plc (FERG.L) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2021 profit before tax was $1.89 billion, 46.4 percent higher than prior year's restated $1.29 billion.

Basic earnings per share grew 57.8 percent to 674.7 cents from 427.5 cents last year.

Underlying trading profit was $2.10 billion, up 31.8 percent from $1.59 billion a year ago. Headline earnings per share were 688.1 cents, compared to 508.0 cents last year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 28.8 percent from last year to $2.27 billion.

Revenue of $22.79 billion increased 14.3 percent from last year's $19.94 billion with accelerated market share gains. Revenue was 13 percent higher on an organic basis with a further 1.5 percent from acquisitions.

Further, the company announced final dividend of 166.5c per share, bringing total dividend to 239.4c per share, an increase of 15 percent.

Looking ahead, Kevin Murphy, Group Chief Executive, said, "The Group started the new financial year with strong momentum, with organic revenue growth at similar levels to Q4 2020/21. We expect a year of good growth overall but we anticipate a tapering in the second half on tougher prior year comparatives."

Citing the strong momentum in the business and the agility of its business model, the company said it is well positioned to have a year of good growth and the Board continues to look forward to the medium term with confidence.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.