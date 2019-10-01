Ferguson FY19 Profit Rises, Lifts Dividend; Sees Further Growth Next Year

(RTTNews) - Ferguson PLC (FERG.L, FERGY, WOSCF), a specialist distributor of plumbing and heating products, Tuesday reported that its fiscal 2019 profit before tax increased to $1.32 billion from last year's $1.19 billion.

Basic earnings per share were 481.3 cents, compared to 515.7 cents last year.

Ongoing trading profit was $1.60 billion, up 7.2 percent from $1.49 billion a year ago. Headline earnings per share were 517.4 cents, compared to 444.4 cents last year.

Revenue for the year grew 6.1 percent to $22.01 billion from last year's $20.75 billion. Ongoing revenue was $21.77 billion, up 7.1 percent from $20.33 billion a year ago. At constant exchange rates, ongoing revenues increased 7.9 percent.

Further, the company said it is proposing a final dividend of 145.1 cents which brings the total dividend to 208.2 cents, 10 percent ahead of last year.

Looking ahead, John Martin, Chief Executive, said, "The Board expects to make further good progress in the year ahead. Whilst US market growth is currently broadly flat, consistent with the second half of 2019, we expect to continue to outperform. Our order books support continued modest growth in the months ahead and our business is performing well."

Regarding its recently proposed the demerger of UK operations, the company said the work is progressing well.

