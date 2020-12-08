Ferguson first-quarter profit jumps 12% on higher U.S. demand for home improvement

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Plumbing and heating parts distributor Ferguson Plc FERG.L said on Tuesday its first-quarter profit rose 12.2%, boosted by demand for home improvement in the United States on higher new residential housing permits.

The London-listed company said underlying trading profit rose to $486 million for the three months ended Oct. 31 from $433 million it reported a year ago.

