Ferguson Enterprises (XTRA:UH3) Price Target Increased by 13.84% to 252.04

The average one-year price target for Ferguson Enterprises (XTRA:UH3) has been revised to 252,04 € / share. This is an increase of 13.84% from the prior estimate of 221,40 € dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 182,22 € to a high of 291,72 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.83% from the latest reported closing price of 200,30 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 956 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ferguson Enterprises. This is an decrease of 476 owner(s) or 33.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UH3 is 0.30%, an increase of 35.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.93% to 199,207K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,366K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,735K shares , representing an increase of 60.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UH3 by 64.75% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 9,163K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 8,760K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company.

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,982K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,547K shares , representing an increase of 7.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UH3 by 4.84% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 5,707K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,093K shares , representing a decrease of 6.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UH3 by 91.76% over the last quarter.

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