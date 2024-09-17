Ferguson Enterprises Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ferguson Enterprises Inc. (FERG) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $451 million, or $2.23 per share. This compares with $584 million, or $2.85 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Ferguson Enterprises Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $602 million or $2.98 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $7.946 billion from $7.838 billion last year.

Ferguson Enterprises Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $451 Mln. vs. $584 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.23 vs. $2.85 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $7.946 Bln vs. $7.838 Bln last year.

