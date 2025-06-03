Ferguson Enterprises Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ferguson Enterprises Inc. (FERG) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $410 million, or $2.07 per share. This compares with $443 million, or $2.18 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ferguson Enterprises Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $496 million or $2.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.3% to $7.621 billion from $7.308 billion last year.

Ferguson Enterprises Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $410 Mln. vs. $443 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.07 vs. $2.18 last year. -Revenue: $7.621 Bln vs. $7.308 Bln last year.

The company has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share, representing a 5% year-on-year growth. The dividend will be paid on August 6 to stockholders of record as of June 20.

Looking ahead, the company has revised up its annual outlook.

Kevin Murphy, CEO of Ferguson, said: “While we are in a dynamic and uncertain environment, given the strong performance in the quarter we are updating our full year guidance.”

Ferguson now anticipates an annual adjusted operating margin of 8.5 to 9%, compared with the prior outlook of 8.3 to 8.8%. The company now projects low to mid-single digit sales growth against the prior guidance of low single digit sales growth.

The company now expects annual capital expenditure of $300 million to $350 million, compared with the earlier outlook of $325 million to $375 million.

FERG was up by 8.23% at $195.20 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

