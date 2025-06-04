Ferguson Enterprises Inc. Profit Falls In Q1

(RTTNews) - Ferguson Enterprises Inc. (FERG) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $410 million, or $2.07 per share. This compares with $443 million, or $2.18 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ferguson Enterprises Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $496 million or $2.50 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.3% to $7.621 million from $7.308 million last year.

Ferguson Enterprises Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $410 Mln. vs. $443 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.07 vs. $2.18 last year. -Revenue: $7.621 Mln vs. $7.308 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.