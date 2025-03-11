FERGUSON ENTERPRISES Earnings Results: $FERG Reports Quarterly Earnings

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES ($FERG) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported earnings of $1.52 per share, missing estimates of $1.63 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $6,872,000,000, missing estimates of $6,895,499,512 by $-23,499,512.

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES Insider Trading Activity

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES insiders have traded $FERG stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FERG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN MICHAEL MURPHY (See Remarks) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,013,500

IAN T. GRAHAM (See Remarks) sold 5,778 shares for an estimated $1,162,957

WILLIAM T. JR THEES (Senior Vice President) sold 5,111 shares for an estimated $1,027,159

VICTORIA MORRISSEY (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,468 shares for an estimated $649,361 .

. MICHAEL JACOBS (Senior VP of Supply Chain) sold 2,624 shares for an estimated $527,320

RICHARD BECKWITT purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $484,231

JAKE SCHLICHER (SVP of Strategic Development) sold 2,250 shares for an estimated $453,341

RICHARD WINCKLER (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,325 shares for an estimated $267,318

GARLAND WILLIAMS (Senior Vice President-Blended) sold 1,118 shares for an estimated $224,963

ALLISON STIRRUP (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 993 shares for an estimated $199,878

BRIAN MAY purchased 686 shares for an estimated $127,006

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of FERGUSON ENTERPRISES stock to their portfolio, and 608 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES Government Contracts

We have seen $126,123 of award payments to $FERG over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FERG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FERG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/07.

