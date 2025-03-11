FERGUSON ENTERPRISES Earnings Results: $FERG Reports Quarterly Earnings

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES ($FERG) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported earnings of $1.52 per share, missing estimates of $1.63 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $6,872,000,000, missing estimates of $6,895,499,512 by $-23,499,512.
FERGUSON ENTERPRISES Insider Trading Activity
FERGUSON ENTERPRISES insiders have traded $FERG stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FERG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEVIN MICHAEL MURPHY (See Remarks) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,013,500
- IAN T. GRAHAM (See Remarks) sold 5,778 shares for an estimated $1,162,957
- WILLIAM T. JR THEES (Senior Vice President) sold 5,111 shares for an estimated $1,027,159
- VICTORIA MORRISSEY (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,468 shares for an estimated $649,361.
- MICHAEL JACOBS (Senior VP of Supply Chain) sold 2,624 shares for an estimated $527,320
- RICHARD BECKWITT purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $484,231
- JAKE SCHLICHER (SVP of Strategic Development) sold 2,250 shares for an estimated $453,341
- RICHARD WINCKLER (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,325 shares for an estimated $267,318
- GARLAND WILLIAMS (Senior Vice President-Blended) sold 1,118 shares for an estimated $224,963
- ALLISON STIRRUP (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 993 shares for an estimated $199,878
- BRIAN MAY purchased 686 shares for an estimated $127,006
FERGUSON ENTERPRISES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of FERGUSON ENTERPRISES stock to their portfolio, and 608 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 25,446,257 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,052,863,252
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 12,094,576 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,401,619,956
- FMR LLC removed 8,179,068 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,624,117,532
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 6,289,864 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,248,978,294
- APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 5,213,546 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,035,253,829
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 4,959,248 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $984,757,875
- NORGES BANK removed 4,487,378 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $778,874,199
FERGUSON ENTERPRISES Government Contracts
We have seen $126,123 of award payments to $FERG over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- PIPE REPLACEMENT: $29,018
- SPECIALTY TOOLS FOR HYDRONIC WATER SYSTEMS CW AND CHW: $23,699
- GASKET, HYBRID: $16,322
- LAUNDRY WATER HEATER- RCHS398100HIN 119G 398MBH NAT HYBRID DEMAND DUO: $12,834
- GASKET, HYBRID: $9,970
FERGUSON ENTERPRISES Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $FERG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FERG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/07.
