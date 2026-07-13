Markets
FERG

Ferguson Enterprises To Buy FWI Holdings In Cash Deal Worth $1.6 Bln

July 13, 2026 — 09:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ferguson Enterprises Inc. (FERG) Monday announced a definitive agreement to acquire technical valves and flow control solutions provider FWI Holdings Inc. from Wynnchurch Capital L.P. The cash deal values FWI at around $1.6 billion.

Houston-based FWI holds a 65+ year legacy with more than 60 locations in the United States and Canada. It had reported revenue of approximately $1 billion for fiscal 2025. Ferguson, a distributor of essential water and air solutions, said the acquisition is projected to expand its specialty industrial flow control platform, with significant recurring MRO-driven revenue.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

In the pre-market hours, the Ferguson shares on the NYSE fell 0.64 points or 0.28 percent to 226.82. On Friday, the stock closed at 224.62.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FERG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.