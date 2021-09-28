US Markets
Ferguson annual profit rises on pandemic-driven home improvement demand

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
North America-focused plumbing parts distributor Ferguson Plc reported higher annual profit on Tuesday, buoyed by strong home improvement demand during the pandemic.

The company, which is listed in both London and the United States, said underlying trading profit for the year ended July 31 was $2.10 billion, compared with $1.59 billion a year earlier.

