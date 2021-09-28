Ferguson annual profit rises on pandemic-driven home improvement demand

Sept 28 (Reuters) - North America-focused plumbing parts distributor Ferguson Plc FERG.L reported higher annual profit on Tuesday, buoyed by strong home improvement demand during the pandemic.

The company, which is listed in both London and the United States, said underlying trading profit for the year ended July 31 was $2.10 billion, compared with $1.59 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

