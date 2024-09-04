FERG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ferguson Enterprises Inc (Symbol: FERG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $200.61, changing hands as low as $193.47 per share. Ferguson Enterprises Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FERG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FERG's low point in its 52 week range is $147.62 per share, with $225.625 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $194.77.

