FERG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Ferguson PLC (Symbol: FERG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $148.28, changing hands as low as $147.30 per share. Ferguson PLC shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FERG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FERG's low point in its 52 week range is $116.70 per share, with $183.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $147.90.

