FERG (LSE:FERG) Price Target Increased by 11.40% to 14,043.53

The average one-year price target for FERG (LSE:FERG) has been revised to 14,043.53 / share. This is an increase of 11.40% from the prior estimate of 12,605.99 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8,814.91 to a high of 16,685.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.99% from the latest reported closing price of 13,250.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 527 funds or institutions reporting positions in FERG. This is an increase of 142 owner(s) or 36.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FERG is 0.64%, a decrease of 16.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.57% to 67,881K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,386K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,426K shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 7.84% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,746K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,850K shares, representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 10.49% over the last quarter.

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 2,975K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,451K shares, representing an increase of 17.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 42.35% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,819K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,863K shares, representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 10.48% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,755K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company.

