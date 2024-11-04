News & Insights

FER Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

November 04, 2024 — 01:46 pm EST

In trading on Monday, shares of Ferrovial SE - Ordinary Shares (Symbol: FER) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.87, changing hands as low as $39.72 per share. Ferrovial SE - Ordinary Shares shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FER shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Ferrovial SE - Ordinary Shares 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, FER's low point in its 52 week range is $32.5492 per share, with $47.8916 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.79.

